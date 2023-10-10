Queen Victoria Public School Holding 100th Anniversary Celebration Saturday

Queen Victoria Public School is holding a 100th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, October 14th, 2023.

Originally known as Victoria Public School, it was opened in 1922 and designed to be a modern, inclusive school that would be the foundation of a community. The October 14th Anniversary Celebration will recognize that history with tours, merchandise, entertainment, and the launch of a new book which tells the 100-year history of the school, written by Julienne Rousseau and published by Black Moss Press.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Alumni, friends, and family from across the years are invited to join in the festivities, reminisce about their school days, and celebrate the shared experiences that have shaped their lives from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

The reunion promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with:

Walk Down Memory Lane: Explore your old stomping grounds as we take a tour of Queen Victoria Public School. Relive cherished moments and rediscover the place where it all began.

Reconnect with Friends: Rekindle friendships, share stories, and catch up with classmates you haven’t seen in years. It’s a perfect opportunity to renew old bonds and make new memories.

Entertainment: Enjoy live jazz and pop music in the original wood-panelled auditorium from 1922, courtesy of the Coffee House Quartet and a guest vocalist, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.

Memorabilia Corner: Purchase custom-designed Victoria memorabilia with logos and designs specific to this event, including hats, sweatshirts, and mugs.

Original Architecture: Many of the original 1921 architectural details you remember are still intact, including white marble lining the hallways, terrazzo floors, carved concrete friezes, and solid oak interior details throughout.

Century Yearbook: Local author and historian Julienne Rousseau will be releasing her Century Yearbook titled “The Marble Walled School: Victoria Avenue Public School Century Book.” This book is packed with photos, drawings, and stories about the school and its history. Julienne will be signing first-edition copies, which will be on sale for $25.

“We can’t wait to welcome back alumni from all walks of life. This reunion is a chance to celebrate our shared experiences, acknowledge our accomplishments, and create lasting memories. We are especially proud of the Century Book. There are so many great stories over the 100-year history of the school, and we are really proud of being able to capture them in print finally. Don’t miss out on having the author, Julienne Rousseau, sign your copy,” said Robert de Verteuil, past Home and School Association president and the event organizer.