Light RainNow
13 °C
56 °F
ShowersFri
14 °C
57 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
11 °C
52 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
12 °C
54 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Pumpkin Splash Is Back

Thursday October 19th, 2023, 1:29pm

Events Coming Up
0
0

Windsor’s only floating pumpkin patch returns to Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented on Saturday, October 28th, 2023, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm.

Pumpkin Splash will once again fill the water park with floating pumpkins, and guests can watch them bob along, pick their own, and then take their pumpkin home (while supplies last)!

Regular admission applies, and each entry into the water park includes a ballot for a chance to win a family 4-pack of passes. Tickets can be purchased at www.AdventureBay.ca online.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message