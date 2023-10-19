Pumpkin Splash Is Back

Windsor’s only floating pumpkin patch returns to Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented on Saturday, October 28th, 2023, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm.

Pumpkin Splash will once again fill the water park with floating pumpkins, and guests can watch them bob along, pick their own, and then take their pumpkin home (while supplies last)!

Regular admission applies, and each entry into the water park includes a ballot for a chance to win a family 4-pack of passes. Tickets can be purchased at www.AdventureBay.ca online.