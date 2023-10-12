Mostly CloudyNow
Public Invited To Register For Essex County Official Plan Review Workshops

Thursday October 12th, 2023, 4:52pm

County News
The public is invited to take part in a workshop to provide input and feedback on how the County of Essex can adopt new official plan policies.

Discussions will include policy options that can be adopted as part of a new Essex County Official Plan to protect important agricultural, cultural and natural heritage resources, while promoting active healthy living, making our communities more resilient to a changing climate, and addressing housing, employment and transportation opportunities county-wide.

The virtual public workshop will be held on three dates:

  • Monday, October 16th, from 12:00pm to 2:00pm
  • Tuesday, October 17th, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Wednesday, October 18th, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm

Registration is required to attend the workshop and can be done by email at [email protected] with your name and indicate which of the three dates you would like to attend. Participants will be provided with the Zoom link for the workshop date they registered.

To read background reports that have been prepared to date and to find out how you can stay involved in helping to shape the future of the County of Essex and the community you live in, go to the County of Essex Comprehensive Official Plan Review web page.

