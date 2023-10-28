PHOTOS: University Of Windsor Campus Buzzing For Fall Open House
Anna Millerman
Saturday October 28th, 2023, 3:45pm
Future UWindsor students and their families took in the University of Windsor’s Fall Open House on Saturday.
Future students got to attend presentations to learn about your programs of interest, meet with UWindsor faculty, staff, and current students at the Academic & Student Services Information Fair, experience UWindsor clubs at the Student Hub and tour the campus.
