Light RainNow
6 °C
43 °F
Chance Of ShowersSun
8 °C
46 °F		Periods Of RainMon
5 °C
41 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudTue
4 °C
39 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Trick Or Treat On Ottawa Street

Saturday October 28th, 2023, 3:34pm

Community Photos
0
0

The streets of Uptown Ottawa Street were filled with monsters, creatures and characters with the annual Trick or Treat event in the neighbourhood taking place.

Trick-or-treaters were able to go between participating businesses to collects treats while dressed in their costumes for some daytime trick-or-treating.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message