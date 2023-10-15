PHOTOS: Detroit Free Press Marathon Runs Through Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday October 15th, 2023, 8:47am
The 46th annual Detroit Free Press Marathon ran through Windsor and Detroit on both sides of the border, Sunday morning.
The Marathon made its way through Windsor — over the Ambassador Bridge, along Riverside Drive, up Goyeau, and into the Detroit Windsor Tunnel, from approximately 7:30am to 9:45am.
