Pet Of The Week: Meet Mr. McMeowyface
Saturday October 28th, 2023, 12:00pm
Mr. McMeowyface – Male – 3 months
Are you looking for a super chatty friend, with tons of personality?? Look no further, Mr. McMeowyface checks off both of those boxes, and many more! He is sweet, and fun and ready to make new friends…Don’t mind his tail’s haircut, we know it’s a bit rough, but this poor guy came in with a tail injury. He is now doing great and is ready for his new life to begin! Come meet him at PetSmart Dougall.
