Pet Of The Week: Meet Daisy!

Daisy – Labrador Retriever – Female – 2 years

Hi my name is Daisy, and just like the flower, I am a delicate lady. I am not doing great here. This place makes me pretty nervous. Once I’m out of my kennel though I am quite lovely! I really enjoy giving and receiving affection…like a lot…I’ll kiss you all over your face! I love to play, I could play all day I think. I also really like walks! The only down side is that I do need to be the only dog in the home as I like to keep my stuff all to myself and I don’t like to share with other animals. Sorry, I’m a bit greedy that way. I don’t mind sharing with people though! So if you have a home with no furry friends and you’ve been thinking about adding one to it, then apply to adopt me! Can’t wait to meet my new forever family! —