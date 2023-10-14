CloudyNow
Pet Of The Week: Chloe Is A Sweet Senior Girl

Saturday October 14th, 2023, 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
Chloe – 11 years old – Domestic Shorthair

Chloe is a sweet, senior girl who is looking for her forever home. She gets along with people and kids, and has been friendly with the cats in her previous home. She likes to sit on laps and be pet and is quite a cuddly girl. Her previous owner said that they loved everything about her, but was unable to care for her anymore. We promised her that we will help her find someone who will spoil and love her! Could that person be you?

Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!

