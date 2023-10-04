Ouellette Construction Complete

Mostly CloudyNow
Wednesday October 4th, 2023, 4:04pm

Construction
June file photo

Construction is complete on the Ouellette Avenue overpass.

Ouellette between Tecumseh Road and Eugenie Avenue had been reduced to one lane for bridge and road surface repairs since the end of April.

windsoriteDOTca
