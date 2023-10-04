Ouellette Construction Complete
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday October 4th, 2023, 4:04pm
Construction is complete on the Ouellette Avenue overpass.
Ouellette between Tecumseh Road and Eugenie Avenue had been reduced to one lane for bridge and road surface repairs since the end of April.
