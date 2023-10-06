OPP Seeking Assistance In Locating Missing Person

OPP is looking for assistance to locate a Leamington resident who has not been seen for several weeks, and there are growing concerns for their wellbeing.

Adam is a 38-year-old resident of Leamington.

He is described as a white male with a thin build, approximately 6’0″ in height, 160lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Information received is that Adam was last seen on August 22nd or 23rd, 2023, in the Linden Beach Mobile Park area of Kingsville. Witnesses say they observed Adam in a white canoe towing a red dinghy in Cedar Creek.

If anyone has information on Adam’s whereabouts or has observed an abandoned white canoe or red dinghy, they are being asked to contact the OPP Kingsville Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.