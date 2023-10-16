OPP Open Collision Reporting Centre Location In Leamington

Essex County Ontario Provincial Police have opened a second Collision Reporting Centre in Leamington, which will be operating out of the same building where the OPP Detachment is located. The first CRC located at the Essex County Detachment on Hicks Road near Manning Road and Highway 401.

Starting on Tuesday, October 17th, the new CRC will be open Monday to Friday, between the hours of 8:00am and 4:00pm (closed on statutory holidays)

A collision involving property damage and in which no injuries are sustained by any of the involved parties can be reported to the Collision Reporting Centre. This eliminates the need to call for police attendance.

Drivers involved in a collision must exchange driver’s licence, vehicle and insurance information with the other involved drivers as required by Ontario law. If the combined damage is estimated to be over $2,000, you are required to report the collision.

By calling the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, drivers will be provided with detailed information on what they need to do and where they can go to report a collision.

Drivers are required to contact police and an officer will attend the scene if a collision involves: