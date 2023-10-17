CloudyNow
No Free Pumpkins In LaSalle

Tuesday October 17th, 2023, 12:50pm

LaSalle
0
0

The Town of LaSalle is sending out a warning that the town is not giving away free pumpkins.

Town officials have said they were made aware of free pumpkin vouchers from the Town of LaSalle circulating in the area.

The Town of LaSalle says they have not provided any vouchers for this purpose.

