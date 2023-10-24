New Director Of Education At Csc Providence

The Conseil scolaire catholique Providence has appointed Carolyn Bastien as Director of Education and Secretary-Treasurer.

“It is with great enthusiasm that the trustees have expressed renewed trust in Ms. Bastien to take on the important task of managing the entire Conseil scolaire catholique Providence. Over the past few months as acting Director of Education, Ms. Bastien has demonstrated a strong sense of leadership and collaboration as we continue to pursue the objectives of our 2021-2026 strategic plan,” said Jacques Kenny, chairperson of the Board.

Bastien has over 20 years of experience with the Conseil scolaire catholique Providence, including more than 15 years as business superintendent and treasurer.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Throughout her career, Bastien has worked on a number of major projects, including the implementation of Csc Providence’s strategic plan, the development of the Board’s long term accommodation plan as well as the implementation of the Board’s recently updated governance model. She has also worked closely with union associations, parents and the community, and has chaired several provincial boards of directors, including the Council of School Business Officials of Ontario and School Boards’ Co-operative Inc.

She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Supervisory Officer’s certificate, and is also a Certified Professional Accountant. She brings with her a wealth of experience, and is committed to the Board, its schools and its students, all of which will contribute to the continued success of Csc Providence.

Conseil scolaire catholique Providence provides education to nearly 9,500 students in 23 elementary schools and 8 secondary schools.