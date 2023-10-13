NEWS >
Mostly CloudyNow
13 °C
55 °F
RainSat
12 °C
54 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
13 °C
55 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
11 °C
52 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Marathon Takes Over City Streets Sunday Morning

Friday October 13th, 2023, 7:45am

City News
0
0

The annual Detroit Free Press Marathon takes over streets on both sides of the border this Sunday, and Windsorites are encouraged to line the marathon route to cheer runners on.

The race will kick off in Detroit at 7:00am however, in order to prepare for participants, the race route on the Canadian side will be shut down to traffic from 6 a.m. until approximately 10:15am.

Windsor Road Closures:

  • Huron Church Road from Ambassador Bridge to Riverside Drive
  • Riverside Drive from Huron Church Road to Goyeau Street
  • Goyeau Street from Riverside Drive to Park Street.
  • Park Street from Goyeau Street to Ouellette Avenue

The Windsor-Detroit tunnel will also be closed this Sunday to all traffic from 6:15am to 10:15 am.  In addition, the Ambassador Bridge will remain open during the event.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message