Marathon Takes Over City Streets Sunday Morning

The annual Detroit Free Press Marathon takes over streets on both sides of the border this Sunday, and Windsorites are encouraged to line the marathon route to cheer runners on.

The race will kick off in Detroit at 7:00am however, in order to prepare for participants, the race route on the Canadian side will be shut down to traffic from 6 a.m. until approximately 10:15am.

Windsor Road Closures:

Huron Church Road from Ambassador Bridge to Riverside Drive

Riverside Drive from Huron Church Road to Goyeau Street

Goyeau Street from Riverside Drive to Park Street.

Park Street from Goyeau Street to Ouellette Avenue

The Windsor-Detroit tunnel will also be closed this Sunday to all traffic from 6:15am to 10:15 am. In addition, the Ambassador Bridge will remain open during the event.