Mostly CloudyNow
24 °C
75 °F
Chance Of ShowersSat
14 °C
57 °F		RainSun
10 °C
50 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
8 °C
46 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Leamington Big Tomato Undergoing Assessment

Tuesday October 24th, 2023, 7:40am

Leamington
0
0

Town of Leamington photo

The Municipality of Leamington will be undertaking a current state assessment of the Big Tomato structure at the corner of Talbot and Mill Streets starting today.

The primary goal of this current state assessment is to gain a clear understanding of the Big Tomato’s condition. This thorough examination will provide valuable insights into whether the existing structure can be repaired, renewed, or possibly relocated to ensure its continued presence as a cherished community landmark.

The work involves removing certain portions of the ceiling within the Big Tomato will be carefully removed to facilitate a thorough inspection of the structure and the removal of non-structural items and debris inside the Big Tomato will be safely and systematically removed.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message