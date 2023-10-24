Leamington Big Tomato Undergoing Assessment

The Municipality of Leamington will be undertaking a current state assessment of the Big Tomato structure at the corner of Talbot and Mill Streets starting today.

The primary goal of this current state assessment is to gain a clear understanding of the Big Tomato’s condition. This thorough examination will provide valuable insights into whether the existing structure can be repaired, renewed, or possibly relocated to ensure its continued presence as a cherished community landmark.

The work involves removing certain portions of the ceiling within the Big Tomato will be carefully removed to facilitate a thorough inspection of the structure and the removal of non-structural items and debris inside the Big Tomato will be safely and systematically removed.