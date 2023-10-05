Lasalle Boat Ramp Closing For The 2023 Season
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday October 5th, 2023, 9:44am
The LaSalle Boat Ramp will close for the season on Tuesday, October 10th, 2023.
Outdoor restrooms, including the building near the LaSalle Boat Ramp, will close on Friday, October 27th.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook