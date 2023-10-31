Mostly CloudyNow
Hospital Sending Cancer Centre Patients To Other Organizations 

Tuesday October 31st, 2023, 2:54pm

Health
Windsor Regional Hospital continues to work to implement a safe and reliable service to operate the radiation machines while addressing global IT issues caused by the cyberattack.

The hospital is working with Ontario Health and other cancer centre organizations to transfer patients’ current care and address any new referrals for radiation care.

In parallel, patients requiring systemic (chemotherapy and related services) are being treated both within WRH, and plans are established to access additional capacity in other centres.

“WRH fully appreciates the stress this is causing to our patients, and we are trying our best to accommodate their current clinical needs while working on an immediate solution. Financial support is available for travel and accommodation costs,” a statement said.

