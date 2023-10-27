Mostly CloudyNow
24 °C
75 °F
Mainly CloudyFri
25 °C
77 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
14 °C
57 °F		RainSun
10 °C
50 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Grow On Windsor Campaign Returns

Friday October 27th, 2023, 9:00am

Charity
0
0

This November, the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation’s Grow On Windsor campaign returns, with funds raised going to support the launch of a Stem Cell Transplant Program at the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre.

A stem cell transplant is an intense procedure that replaces a patient’s own damaged or diseased blood-forming cells with healthy stem cells. A Stem Cell Transplant program in Windsor will tremendously benefit patients who have been diagnosed with Leukemia, Lymphoma, and Multiple Myeloma, who could now qualify for a stem cell transplant here at home – instead of spending three to four weeks in hospital in London, Hamilton, or Toronto.

Organizations and individuals can join the campaign at www.growonwindsor.com by creating a profile, partaking in community promotions, and attending local events throughout November.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message