Grow On Windsor Campaign Returns

This November, the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation’s Grow On Windsor campaign returns, with funds raised going to support the launch of a Stem Cell Transplant Program at the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre.

A stem cell transplant is an intense procedure that replaces a patient’s own damaged or diseased blood-forming cells with healthy stem cells. A Stem Cell Transplant program in Windsor will tremendously benefit patients who have been diagnosed with Leukemia, Lymphoma, and Multiple Myeloma, who could now qualify for a stem cell transplant here at home – instead of spending three to four weeks in hospital in London, Hamilton, or Toronto.

Organizations and individuals can join the campaign at www.growonwindsor.com by creating a profile, partaking in community promotions, and attending local events throughout November.