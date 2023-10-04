ClearNow
Goyeau Street Lane Closure Starts Wednesday

Tuesday October 3rd, 2023, 9:40pm

Construction
0
0

Northbound Goyeau Street will be closed between Elliot Street East and Erie Street East for water main repair and road rehabilitation.

Southbound Goyeau Street will be open for local traffic only through the construction zone.

Work will last until Friday, December 1st, 2023.

