Gordie Howe International Bridge Project Team To Host Community Appreciation Event

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project, Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) and Bridging North America (BNA) are looking to celebrate with residents and thank them for their support and patience over the last five years of construction by hosting a community appreciation breakfast.

The events take place on Saturday, November 4th, 2023, at Sandwich Teen Action Group in Windsor. The event features entertainment and family-friendly activities along with free breakfast for up to 500 participants.

It runs from 9:00am to noon. Book your space here.