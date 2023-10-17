CloudyNow
11 °C
51 °F
Mainly CloudyTue
14 °C
57 °F		Mainly CloudyWed
17 °C
63 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
14 °C
57 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Gordie Howe International Bridge Project Team To Host Community Appreciation Event

Tuesday October 17th, 2023, 7:45am

Bridge / Parkway
0
0

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project, Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) and Bridging North America (BNA) are looking to celebrate with residents and thank them for their support and patience over the last five years of construction by hosting a community appreciation breakfast.

The events take place on Saturday, November 4th, 2023, at Sandwich Teen Action Group in Windsor. The event features entertainment and family-friendly activities along with free breakfast for up to 500 participants.

It runs from 9:00am to noon. Book your space here.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message