Date Set For Annual Holiday Train Visit

Saturday October 14th, 2023, 9:00am

Christmas
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will visit Windsor on November 24th, 2023.

The train will first make a stop in Chatham at the Holiday Inn/Convention Centre parking lot off Richmond Street. It arrives at 2:30pm with the show running from 2:45pm to 3:15pm.

It makes its way into the ​CP Yard at Erie Street West and Janette Street in Windsor at 5:45pm with the show running from 6:00pm to 6:30pm.

Seaforth & Kiesza will preform at both stops.

CPKC makes a donation to the local food shelf at each stop and encourages attendees to also donate.  Since its inception in 1999, the Holiday Train has raised more than $22.5 million and more than 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.

Full train schedules can be found here.

