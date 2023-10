City Honours Local Heritage Conservation With Heritage Recognition Awards 2023

The City of Windsor honoured four recipients with 2023 Built Heritage Awards at the City Council Monday evening. City Council traditionally recognizes excellence in long-time heritage stewardship and/or recent well-done conservation work through the presentation of the annual Built Heritage Awards and also presents heritage designation plaques to new designated heritage properties.

The following projects were recognized for their history, conservation and stewardship in this year’s ceremonies:

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message