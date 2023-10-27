Check Out A Spooktacular Halloween Display And Help Fill A Food Bank At The Same Time

Local artists, musicians, actors and Windsor Light Music Theatre members are hosting a Halloween Food Drive from Friday, October 27th to Tuesday, October 31st, 2023.

Having recently moved back to the city, Alex and Justin Raisbeck have partnered with Kids First Food Bank, hoping that attendees will bring canned goods or donations in exchange for entering their Spooktacular Halloween display.

“We have worked tirelessly, into the wee hours of the night, to create this magical display. We want to make as much of an impact as we can during our inaugural Windsor Halloween display. We pride ourselves in making every aspect of this display and have documented every aspect of our journey,” said Alex Raisbeck.

The Halloween Food Drive is hosted at 1804 Chilver Road from 5:00pm to 11:00pm every night leading up to Halloween.