Bright Lights Set Up Has Started

Wednesday October 11th, 2023, 12:05pm

Adjustments to access are now taking place at Jackson Park for the set up of Bright Lights 2023,

City crews are starting with fencing off the north end of the park along Tecumseh Road East and closing the service road north of the Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Gardens, but access to all other paths and areas of the park will continue through the initial phase.

Installation and accompanying closures will occur in phases this year, in an attempt to maximize availability of the park for visitors while preparations take place.

 

