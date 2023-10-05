Boil Water Advisory For Wheatley, Tilbury, And Surrounding Areas Has Been Rescinded
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday October 4th, 2023, 8:16pm
The Boil Water Advisory issued September 13th, 2023 to all consumers of the Wheatley and Tilbury Municipal Water Distribution Systems, including the following, is no longer in effect:
- Mint Waterline Association
- D&O Waterline Association
- 3rd Concession Waterline Association
- 3rd & 4th Concession Waterline Association
- KOA Waterline Association
- Cedar Inn Water Line Association
- Richardson Sideroad Waterline Association
- Tecumseh Waterline Association
- Tilbury Townline Waterline Association
- Leamington (Wheatley DS)
The Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission (PUC) continues to work to ensure that water is available for everyone and ask that water conservation efforts continue. Water conservation means avoiding water consumption activities such as lawn watering, car washing, filling of hot tubs, and all other non-essential uses of the water supply.
“We thank everyone for their patience and resilience as we navigate this difficult situation,” said Tim Sunderland, General Manager of the Chatham-Kent PUC. “We look forward to continuing to move ahead with repairs to the Wheatley Water Treatment Plant.”
Comment With Facebook