Blue Rodeo Hits The Colosseum Stage In January
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday October 10th, 2023, 1:21pm
Legendary alt-country rockers, Blue Rodeo, will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their massively successful album Five Days In July with An Evening with Blue Rodeo on Friday, January 12th at 8:00pm.
Fans can look forward to seeing the band hit the stage at Caesars Windsor for songs from the six-time platinum classic record, Five Days in July, while also enjoying favourites from over the years. “We have a rare opportunity to revisit Five Days In July in its entirety,” says Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy. “This being the record’s 30th birthday, we thought we would do a few special shows and play the record front to back. Should be fun!” The album includes chart-toppers like “Hasn’t Hit Me Yet,” “Bad Timing,” and “5 Days in May.”
In the 35 years since forming, Blue Rodeo has sold over 4 million albums, received dozens of JUNO Award nominations and wins, played over 2,000 shows, been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, received a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame, been named to the Order of Canada and have been honoured with the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award.
Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, October 13th. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.
Comment With Facebook