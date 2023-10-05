UPDATED: 401 Closed In Chatham

Last updated: Thursday October 5th, 10:53am

The 401 is closed in both directions in Chatham due an accident investigation.

OPP said that the single-vehicle rollover collision happened on the westbound Highway 401 near the 85-Kilometer Marker just after 5:40am.

The lone occupant of the involved transport truck was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a trauma centre by Ornge Air Ambulance.

The injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Highway 401 between Bloomfield Road and Communication Road has been closed temporarily in both directions to allow for investigation, vehicle removal and is expected to remain closed for the next several hours.