Windsor Regional Hospital Rescinds COVID-19 Outbreak

The most recent COVID-19 outbreak at Windsor Regional Hospital has been rescinded.

The outbreak was declared on September 6th, 2023 at Met Campus on 7Medical with a total of 17 patients impacted.

No additional COVID-19 cases have been observed over the past seven days and the outbreak has been lifted.

Staff have returned to routine PPE use throughout the unit.