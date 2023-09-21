Windsor Recruiting New Firefighters

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services has begun firefighter recruitment, and applications are now available online.

To be considered for the Firefighter Recruitment with the Windsor Fire & Rescue Services, the minimum requirements are as follows:

At the time of application, an applicant must be eighteen or older.

At the time of application, an applicant must be legally entitled to work in Canada.

At the time of application, an applicant must possess an Ontario Secondary School Graduation Diploma or Ontario Ministry of Education equivalency.

At the time of hire, an applicant must provide proof of a current, valid and lawful Class “D” driver’s licence with “Z” endorsement in accordance with the Highway Traffic Act for the purposes of operating a City of Windsor vehicle, and provide a driver’s abstract as a condition of employment.

To find the online application, visit the Firefighter Recruitment – General Information page. The City of Windsor only accepts applications for the Firefighter Recruitment online. For those applicants who do not have access to a computer, computer access is available at your local library.

Applicants that do not have a valid email address may attend the Human Resources Department, located at 400 City Hall Square East, Suite 408, to complete an application, which will be entered online, and the applicant’s receipt will be issued at that time.

The City of Windsor will accept applications for the 2023/2024 Firefighter Recruitment until no later than 12:00pm on Wednesday, October 4th, 2023. No late applications will be accepted.