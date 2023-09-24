WEATHER: Sunday September 24th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday September 24th, 2023, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday September 24th, 2023.
Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning.
Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning.
High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.
