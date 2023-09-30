WEATHER: Saturday September 30th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday September 30th, 2023, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday September 30th, 2023.
Fog dissipating this morning then a mix of sun and cloud.
High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.
