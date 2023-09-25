WEATHER: Monday September 25th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday September 25th, 2023, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday September 25th, 2023.
Cloudy with 30% chance of showers.
Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. .High 21. UV index 4 or moderate.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook