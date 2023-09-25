CloudyNow
WEATHER: Monday September 25th, 2023

Monday September 25th, 2023, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Monday September 25th, 2023.

Cloudy with 30% chance of showers.

Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. .High 21. UV index 4 or moderate.

