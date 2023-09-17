Watch For Temporary Road Closures For Railway Maintenance
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday September 17th, 2023, 2:31pm
The Essex Terminal Railway Company will be completing railway crossing work in LaSalle at the following locations:
- Bouffard Road at the railway tracks – Monday, September 18th, from 6:00am to 6:00pm
- Morton Drive at the railway tracks – Tuesday, September 19th, from 6:00am to 6:00pm
