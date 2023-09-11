Watch For Construction On Ottawa Street
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday September 11th, 2023, 4:17pm
Milling and Paving of surface asphalt on Ottawa Street from Windermere Road to Argyle Road starting on Tuesday.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, and periodic flagging may also be required.
The project is expected to take approximately four days to complete.
