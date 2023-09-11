CloudyNow
20 °C
69 °F
Chance Of ShowersTue
22 °C
72 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
19 °C
66 °F		SunnyThu
21 °C
70 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Watch For Construction On Ottawa Street

Monday September 11th, 2023, 4:17pm

Construction
0
0

Milling and Paving of surface asphalt on Ottawa Street from Windermere Road to Argyle Road starting on Tuesday.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, and periodic flagging may also be required.

The project is expected to take approximately four days to complete.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message