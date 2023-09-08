UWindsor’s Law Building Undergoes Multi-Million Dollar Transformation

For the first time in nearly five years, Windsor Law students studying on campus will pass through the doors of the completely transformed Ron W. Ianni Building after a multi-million-dollar renovation.

“This newly redesigned building represents Windsor Law’s commitment to creating a legal education that represents its student body,” said Reem Bahdi, Dean of Windsor Law, University of Windsor.

This transformation is a milestone, as for the first time since 1973, all three student cohorts will enter the building together. The new spaces include vibrant student lounges, contemporary furniture, innovative learning areas, collaboration zones, and a state-of-the-art Don Rodzik Moot Court for immersive courtroom experiential learning. The entire building features an open-concept design, connecting all three floors and welcoming natural light through skylights from top to bottom.

The addition of expansive windows enhances wellness, reduces energy costs, and provides stunning views of the world’s busiest border crossing, underscoring Windsor Law’s transnational commitments. The building also reflects the school’s dedication to Indigenous peoples, with Indigenous themes woven into its architecture and areas designed for smudging ceremonies.

A significant shift in the building’s layout includes moving the ventilation system to the roof, creating a spacious area for collaboration and high-tech meeting rooms. The design prioritizes accessibility, with new elevators, ramps, automatic doors, tactile surfaces, accessible entrances and universal washrooms to create a welcoming campus environment.

Classrooms are equipped with movable furniture to accommodate various teaching and learning needs, along with advanced communication and presentation technology to engage experts, mentors, and audiences beyond the campus.

The project raised nearly $6 million, including a $3 million donation from the Don Rodzik Foundation.

To commemorate this historic transformation, Windsor Law will host a grand reopening celebration for alumni and invited guests on October 27th and 28th.