Town Of Essex And WindsorEssex Community Foundation Unveil Waterfront Legacy Project At Colchester Park

An interactive artwork in the shape of an oversized picture frame has been installed at Colchester Park, creating a new waterfront attraction for tourists and local residents to enjoy thanks to an investment from the WindsorEssex Community Foundation in celebration of their 40 Years of Inspiring Philanthropy.

The frame provides an opportunity for visitors to capture their experiences and the beautiful scenery of Essex County, and contributes to the beautification and enhancement of the existing park space. The interactive installation features custom art from local artists Christy Litster and David Creed.

The investment is one of several 40th Anniversary Community Legacy Projects being supported by the WECF as they celebrate 40 years of Community Supporting Community in 2023. The WECF is marking this milestone year throughout Windsor and Essex County by creating lasting legacies, working with local municipal and community partners to create projects that will invest in lasting change in Windsor and Essex County, value a sense of place and culture, and honour both local history and the future as it unfolds.

“We are thrilled to unveil this beautiful waterfront legacy project at Colchester Park, made possible by the WindsorEssex Community Foundation’s generous investment in their 40th year of philanthropy,” said Sherry Bondy, Mayor of the Town of Essex. “This interactive piece of art will allow both residents and visitors to create lasting memories while capturing the beauty of Essex County. Projects like these represent our commitment to preserving our history, embracing our future, and bringing our community together.”