Thursday Is Test Your Smoke Alarm Day

This Thursday, September 28th, 2023 is Test Your Smoke Alarm Day in Ontario.

Fire Departments across Ontario are asking everyone to take a minute to ensure that there are working smoke alarms installed in their home.

Last year in Ontario, 133 people lost their lives to deadly fires. This is the highest number in over 20 years. Many of these fires were found to not have working smoke alarms and stand as a reminder that only working smoke alarms will alert you to a fire and give you and your loved ones enough time to safely escape.

Quick Facts