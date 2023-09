There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Long Weekend: September 1st To 4th

Friday September 1st, 2023, 12:00pm NEWSLETTER 0 0

Friday September The Harrow Fair McAfee and Wellington Streets

Friday September Marina Patio Nights Leamington Marina

Friday September Hospice Face to Face Hospice of Windsor and Essex County

Saturday September The Harrow Fair McAfee and Wellington Streets

Saturday September Hospice Face to Face Hospice of Windsor and Essex County

Sunday September Hospice Face to Face Hospice of Windsor and Essex County

Sunday September The Harrow Fair McAfee and Wellington Streets

Monday September Hospice Face to Face Hospice of Windsor and Essex County