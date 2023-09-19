Mostly CloudyNow
Theodore TOO Returns To Kingsville Harbour This Weekend

Tuesday September 19th, 2023, 5:25pm

Kingsville
0
0

Theodore TOO is coming to Kingsville Harbour this weekend.

On Saturday, September 23rd and Sunday, September 24th, Theodore TOO will be at Kingsville Harbour at Dock Road from 9:30am to 4:30pm. Visitors will be able to receive tours of the boat with their crew.

Theodore TOO is a life-sized replica of everyone’s favourite tugboat, Theodore Tugboat. Theodore Tugboat is a beloved Canadian series about this smiling tugboat and his friends in the Big Harbour.

