Theodore TOO Returns To Kingsville Harbour This Weekend

Theodore TOO is coming to Kingsville Harbour this weekend.

On Saturday, September 23rd and Sunday, September 24th, Theodore TOO will be at Kingsville Harbour at Dock Road from 9:30am to 4:30pm. Visitors will be able to receive tours of the boat with their crew.

Theodore TOO is a life-sized replica of everyone’s favourite tugboat, Theodore Tugboat. Theodore Tugboat is a beloved Canadian series about this smiling tugboat and his friends in the Big Harbour.