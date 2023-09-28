The 5K Super Santa Walk/Run/Wheel Returns To Amherstburg

Bells will be ringing in downtown Amherstburg once again as hundreds of jolly participants walk, run, and wheel as the Essex Region Conservation’s Super Santa Run returns on Saturday, November 18th, after three years.

A sea of Santas will flood the streets along the five-kilometre route, which winds its way through downtown Amherstburg and highlights a number of historic sites, including Fort Malden and Navy Yard Park. The event also kicks off the spectacular Amherstburg River Lights Festival.

“This event is fun for the whole family. In addition to promoting healthy and active living, it is a great way to kick off the holiday season,” said Danielle Breault Stuebing of Essex Region Conservation. “It’s always amazing to watch nearly five hundred Santas fill the streets in support of conservation efforts.”

“While the event has always been inclusive, based on feedback received, this year ‘Wheel’ has been added to the title to ensure it is abundantly clear that all are welcome,” Breault Stuebing adds. “For this event, ‘wheel’ refers to wheelchairs, scooters used for mobility assistance, walkers and strollers.”

Registration fees are $49 per adult and $39 for children under 16. All participants will receive a free Santa suit to wear for the run, including a jacket, pants, belt, beard, and hat. Teams of ten or more will receive $4 off per participant.