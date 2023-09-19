Talks Continue Past Strike Deadline
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday September 19th, 2023, 1:27am
Last updated: Tuesday September 19th, 1:40am
Unifor is extending negotiations with Ford Motor Company for a 24-hour period.
The union says that they received a substantive offer from the employer minutes before the deadline and bargaining is continuing throughout the night.
Unifor members should continue to maintain strike readiness union leadership said.
