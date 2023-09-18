Talks Continue At Ford

Last updated: Monday September 18th, 5:00pm

Talks continue between Ford and Unifor before the 11:59pm Monday strike deadline.

“Unifor bargaining committees continue to negotiate with Ford Motor Company ahead of the union’s midnight strike deadline. Unifor’s priorities remain the same. Pensions. Wages. EV transition. Investment,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

“As of now, a tentative agreement has not been reached. While we remain at the table, the likelihood of a strike increases with each passing hour. Unifor has advised more than 5,600 members at Ford facilities in Canada to prepare for all scenarios, including strike action.”