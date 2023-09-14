Round Two Of Stoney Point Park Community Visioning Coming Up

Phase 2 of the Stoney Point Park Community Visioning process is getting underway in Lakeshore.

Stoney Point/Pointe-aux-Roches residents and park users are invited to provide feedback on two draft concept plans that will be presented during a visioning session hosted from 5:00 to 7:00pm on Tuesday, September 19th at the Stoney Point Community Park pavilion.

“Your feedback is important to us as a Council, and we want our parks and public spaces to reflect the community’s needs. That’s why we are delighted to present the concept plans for the park’s second phase of planning to the Stoney Point/Point-aux-Roches community, who have shown tons of interest and enthusiasm for this project,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey.

Throughout the event, attendees will be asked to provide feedback on the two concept plans. Information boards featuring both concept plans will be on display, and community members can drop in at any time during the session. No formal presentations are planned, but Lakeshore staff and consultants from RKLA will be available to answer questions and receive feedback.

After the session on September 19th, the two draft concept plans will also be posted online at Lakeshore.ca/SPPark. An online survey will ask respondents their preferred concept, as well as for feedback on each. Online submissions will be accepted until Friday, October 6, 2023 at noon.

An alternate session date of Thursday, September 21st has been scheduled in case of inclement weather.