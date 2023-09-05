SunnyNow
RCMP Musical Ride Heading To The Area

Tuesday September 5th, 2023, 10:46am

The RCMP Musical Ride is coming to the area later this month.

The troop of up to 32 riders, who are all police officers, and their horses perform intricate formations and drills set to music, lasting about 30 minutes. These movements demand the utmost control, timing, and coordination.

It will be in Leamington on Friday, September 15th, with a show at 6:00pm and Saturday, September 16th Shows at 1:00pm and 5:00pm. Ticket information can be found here.

It then heads to Essex on Sunday, September 17th, with a show at 3:30pm. More information can be found here.

