Public Consultation Meeting Planned For The Hillman Marsh Conservation Area Restoration Plan

Thursday September 21st, 2023, 7:45am

County News
Over the past number of years, significant erosion has seriously impacted Hillman Marsh, and without immediate action, the beach and marsh will continue to disappear. The loss of the barrier beach has removed the first line of defense against water level rise and storm driven waves, compromising the surrounding homes, farms, and businesses.

Rights holders, stakeholders, scientists and others have been working together over the past year to develop the Hillman Marsh Conservation Area Restoration Plan. Preliminary research is ongoing, and public consultation is an important next step in the process.

The public is invited to hear more about this effort, and to provide input, on October 3rd, 2023, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, and October 10th, 2023, from 6:00pm to8:00pm. Meetings will take place at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington, in Sherk Auditorium “B”. This will be an open-house style meeting, with a presentation on project progress and the proposed restoration concepts at 7:00pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to share ideas and feedback verbally or through feedback forms.

All are welcome to attend and preregistration is encouraged at http://tinyurl.com/HMCA1. You can also email Jenny Gharib at [email protected].

