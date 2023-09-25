Province Announces Funding For Additional Acute Care And ICU Beds At Erie Shores HealthCare

The Ontario government has announced $7.2 million to support more acute care and intensive-care unit (ICU) beds for Erie Shores HealthCare. $6.1 million in funding will go towards 12 additional acute care beds and $1.1 million for two additional ICU beds. This brings the total bed capacity at Erie Shores to 72.

“The Ontario government is building a stronger public health system, with care closer to home and more convenient for Ontarians,” said MPP Trevor Jones, Chatham-Kent-Leamington. “This builds on historic investments our government has made in this essential community hospital that boasts such remarkable staff who do great work. They deserve it.”

Hospital president and CEO Kristin Kennedy thanked the provincial government for its ongoing support of Erie Shores HealthCare. “I want to thank the government, especially MPPs Jones and Leardi, for their ongoing commitment to the future of our hospital. These additional beds provide much-needed capacity as our region’s population and economy continue to grow.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The province says its $850-million investment in 2023-24 represents a four percent increase in hospital operating funding from 2022-2023.