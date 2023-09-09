NEWS >
CloudyNow
18 °C
65 °F
CloudySun
24 °C
75 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudMon
23 °C
73 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
19 °C
66 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Windsor FIREFEST Run With Responders

Saturday September 9th, 2023, 12:48pm

City News
0
0

The Windsor Run with Responders took place Saturday morning as part of FIREFEST taking place this weekend.

The morning run, which features Police, Fire and EMS vehicles along the route in honour of local first responders, included routes for a 5K Run or Walk, a Kids 1K and a Kid’s Dash.

Learn more about what is happening at this weekend’s FIREFEST on their website here.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message