PHOTOS: Windsor FIREFEST Run With Responders

The Windsor Run with Responders took place Saturday morning as part of FIREFEST taking place this weekend.

The morning run, which features Police, Fire and EMS vehicles along the route in honour of local first responders, included routes for a 5K Run or Walk, a Kids 1K and a Kid’s Dash.

Learn more about what is happening at this weekend’s FIREFEST on their website here.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message