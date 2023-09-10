Partly CloudyNow
PHOTOS: LaSalle Hosts Last Call Before Fall Festival

Saturday September 9th, 2023, 9:01pm

Community Photos
The Last Call Before Fall took place in LaSalle this weekend.

The sold out event took place at the LaSalle Landing Friday and Saturday featuring drinks, food, and live music by Bigg Wiggle on Friday and Buck Twenty on Saturday.

 

