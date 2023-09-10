PHOTOS: LaSalle Hosts Last Call Before Fall Festival
Anna Millerman
Saturday September 9th, 2023, 9:01pm
The Last Call Before Fall took place in LaSalle this weekend.
The sold out event took place at the LaSalle Landing Friday and Saturday featuring drinks, food, and live music by Bigg Wiggle on Friday and Buck Twenty on Saturday.
