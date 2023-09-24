PHOTOS: Eighth Annual Suicide Awareness Month Community Walk

The eighth annual Suicide Awareness Month Community Walk took place on the St. Clair College campus today, starting off at the Sportsplex for opening remarks.

The walk aims to show participants and locals that they are not alone, and highlight suicide awareness and prevention. Donations and proceeds go towards programming at CMHA Windsor-Essex in order to support education, training and awareness for suicide prevention.

