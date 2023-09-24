CloudyNow
19 °C
66 °F
Chance Of ShowersMon
21 °C
70 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
21 °C
70 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
20 °C
68 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Eighth Annual Suicide Awareness Month Community Walk

Sunday September 24th, 2023, 11:39am

Community Photos
0
0

The eighth annual Suicide Awareness Month Community Walk took place on the St. Clair College campus today, starting off at the Sportsplex for opening remarks.

The walk aims to show participants and locals that they are not alone, and highlight suicide awareness and prevention. Donations and proceeds go towards programming at CMHA Windsor-Essex in order to support education, training and awareness for suicide prevention.

 

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message